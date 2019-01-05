MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Anthony Adger poured in a career-high 33 points and Florida Atlantic defeated Middle Tennessee 63-56 on Saturday, handing the Blue Raiders their first 0-2 start in Conference USA play since the 2006-07 season.

Adger singlehandedly kept the Owls (10-5, 1-1) in the game in the first half, accounting for 17 of their 25 points, to leave them trailing by seven at intermission. Adger sank 9 of 16 shots in the game and made 12 of 13 free throws. FAU won despite shooting just 33 percent from the floor (22 of 66), including 17 percent (4 of 23) from 3-point range. Adger buried 3 of 8 from beyond the arc, while the rest of his teammates connected on just 1 of 15.

Karlis Silins scored the first two baskets in an 11-1 run to open the second half that gave the Owls a 36-33 lead with 13:57 left to play. Anthony Green scored eight points as the Blue Raiders (3-12, 0-2) answered with an 11-3 spurt to go back on top 46-39 with 8:51 remaining. The Owls got four points apiece from Adger and Silins in an 8-0 burst and jumped back on top 47-46 with 4:55 left to play. James Hawthorne hit 1 of 2 free throws and then Adger and Green traded 3-pointers to leave the game tied at 50 with 2:33 left. Simeon Lepichev had a rebound basket and Xavian Stapleton buried a jumper with 1:39 to go to put FAU on top for good.

Green led Middle Tennessee with 20 points, while Scurry pitched in with 13 points and eight rebounds.

