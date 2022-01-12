“I wasn’t even aware until all of this recognition and news just how hard it is because I’ve never worked a job where I couldn’t pump or I couldn’t just bring my kid. I just did it,” she said. “I was oblivious to all this stuff. I was like wait, you can’t do this? I was kind of shocked and of course I was going to speak about if you can’t do it. I wouldn’t not be able to do it.”