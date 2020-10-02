Mangakahia put her WNBA ambitions on hold in April 2019 and chose to return to Syracuse for her final year of eligibility. Two months later, she discovered a lump that was diagnosed as invasive ductal carcinoma. After undergoing treatment, she was forced to watch the 2019-20 season from the bench because she was not cleared for competition.
It was a big loss for a team that finished 16-15. In two seasons with the Orange, Mangakahia was the fastest player in program history to score 1,000 career points and set a school record with 591 assists, in only 65 games. She’s a two-time, All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team selection.
“Any fears, any worries that I had have disappeared,” coach Quentin Hillsman said. “I’m super excited for the season. So far, so good. We’re healthy. Everyone’s playing well.”
