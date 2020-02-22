UTEP scored a season-low 19 first-half points.
Drew Peterson had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Owls (13-15, 5-10). Trey Murphy III added 13 points. Robert Martin had 10 points. Josh Parrish had a career-high 11 rebounds plus 10 points.
The Miners improve to 2-0 against the Owls on the season. UTEP defeated Rice 72-64 on Jan. 23. UTEP faces Southern Miss at home next Sunday. Rice plays Middle Tennessee at home next Sunday.
