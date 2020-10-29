KEY MATCHUP
Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. vs. Rutgers’s defense. The sophomore ran for a game-tying TD and 2-point conversion to force OT and then won the game against Penn State with a touchdown pass and spectacular 2-point run that ended with a dive to the pylon. The Scarlet Knights defense had seven takeaways against Michigan State, the most by a Big Ten team in a league game since 2010.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Indiana: RB Stevie Scott and S Jamar Johnson. Scott ran for 57 yards on 20 carries and scored on two short runs against Penn State. He eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark in career rushing in the game. Johnson had 10 tackles, a tackle for a loss, an interception and a forced fumble to share the Big Ten co-defensive player of the week award.
Rutgers: LB Olakunle Fatukasi. The senior was the other co-defensive player of the week after making 10 tackles, recovering two fumbles and forcing another in the win over the Spartans. QB Noah Vedral ran for a touchdown and threw another in his first start for Rutgers. The graduate transfer finished 18 of 29 for 169 yards.
FACTS & FIGURES
Indiana enters the game with its highest ranking since Nov. 2, 1993 and has a chance to crack the top 15 for the first time since Oct. 16, 1988. ... The Hoosiers have lost 10 straight after beating a ranked foe, a streak that dates to October 1987. ... Indiana was outgained 488-211 in Week 1 and lost the time of possession battle by more than 20 minutes. ... Rutgers snapped a 21-game conference losing streak last weekend. ... Rutgers has not been 2-0 in league play since 2012 (Big East). ... The seven takeaways last week were the most in a game for Rutgers since seven at Pittsburgh in 2000.
