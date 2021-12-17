Western Kentucky will be playing with its state in mind, after the deadly tornados that struck in recent days and claimed more than 60 lives. Appalachian State officials have also been contributing to the tornado recovery effort, leading food and monetary donation drives as a prequel to the bowl matchup. ... Appalachian State is 6-0 all-time in bowl games. ... Western Kentucky is in the Boca Bowl for the second time, after winning in 2016. ... Expect points in this game. In the seven previous instances, the winning team has scored at least 32 points every time, at least 49 in five of the seven games. ... The teams met five previous times, most recently a 17-14 win by Appalachian State in 2000 in what was then called the Division I-AA quarterfinals. ... For those who like to play the who-beat-who game, good luck seeking a hint of who’ll win this one. Western Kentucky beat Tennessee-Martin, which beat Jacksonville State, which beat Florida State, which beat Miami, which beat Appalachian State. Meanwhile, Appalachian State beat Marshall, which beat North Texas, which beat UTSA, which beat Western Kentucky twice.