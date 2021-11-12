When the Jayhawks pressed their lead to 25-12 on back-to-back baskets by Agbaji, the small WAC school — playing just its second season of Division I basketball — ripped off nine straight to get back into the game. And when Kansas stretched the lead again to 33-22 late in the first half, Gipson went on a personal 7-0 run to claw the Texans right back.