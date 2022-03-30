The finalists have been invited to Los Angeles for the 46th annual presentation on April 8.

The Wooden Award All American Team comprised of the 10 players who were the top vote-getters also was announced. Joining the five finalists were Kofi Cockburn of Illinois, Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga, Jaden Ivey of Purdue, Bennedict Mathurin of Arizona and Jabari Smith of Auburn.