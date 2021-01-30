A.J. Walker had 16 points and six assists for the Falcons (4-12, 2-10), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Nikc Jackson added 14 points. Chris Joyce had 13 points.
The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Falcons on the season. San Jose State defeated Air Force 59-58 on Thursday.
Due to local restrictions concerning the coronavirus pandemic, SJSU’s home games have been moved to Phoenix.
