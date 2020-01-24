A Henderson 3-pointer got Canisius within two with 1:22 left but Crawford drove for a basket and Agee sank four free throws over the final half-minute. Brandon scored with less than a second left for the final score.
Henderson made 4 of 5 from the arc and finished with a career-high 20 points for Canisius, who had a three-game win streak end. Brandon added 19 points, Jalanni White 11 and Malik Johnson grabbed 11 rebounds and had 10 assists to go with five points.
Canisius made 10 3-pointers, but was outscored 40-14 in the paint.
___
___
