Agnew and SE Louisiana host Troy

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Troy Trojans (7-4) at SE Louisiana Lions (5-6, 0-1 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana hosts the Troy Trojans after Christian Agnew scored 22 points in SE Louisiana’s 88-73 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels. The Lions are 3-0 on their home court. SE Louisiana is ninth in the Southland with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Brody Rowbury averaging 2.1.

The Trojans are 2-3 on the road. Troy is ninth in the Sun Belt with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Nelson Phillips averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Anderson is shooting 51.7% and averaging 12.3 points for the Lions. Agnew is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Duke Miles is scoring 14.0 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Trojans. Phillips is averaging 13.2 points, six rebounds and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games for Troy.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article