The Aztecs limited Colorado State (1-5, 0-2) to 235 total yards and just 18 rushing. Kyahva Tezino had 13 tackles and a forced fumble and Luq Barcoo had three interceptions for San Diego State — on three consecutive defensive snaps.

Matt Araiza hit a 22-yard field goal and Colorado State’s Cayden Camper answered with a 36-yarded to make it 3-3 at the end of the first quarter. Agnew hit Smith for 8-yard TDs early in the second and third quarters before Washington’s scored with 13:07 left in the game made it 24-3.

Patrick O’Brien hit Nate Craig-Myers for a 13-yard touchdown to cap the scoring about seven minutes later.

