By Associated PressToday at 12:46 a.m. ESTBy Associated PressToday at 12:46 a.m. ESTLORMAN, Miss. — Darrious Agnew scored 14 points to lead Alcorn State to a 68-56 victory over Florida A&M on Monday night.Keondre Montgomery added 11 points for the Braves. Alcorn State 10-15, 9-4 SWAC) led 35-18 at halftime.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightDimingus Stevens led Florida A&M (10-14, 8-5) with 12 points.—-More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...