Souley Boum, whose 22 points per game leads the Miners, scored 7 points in 19 minutes.
Nick Sessions had 13 points and nine rebounds for the NAIA Redhawks. Treviance Carolina added 11 points and six rebounds. Austin Denham had 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.