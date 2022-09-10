Ahlers, Mitchell star for ECU in win over Old Dominion

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Holton Ahlers threw for two touchdowns, Keaton Mitchell added two on the ground and East Carolina pulled away from Old Dominion 39-21 on Saturday.

Hayden Wolff’s 18-yard TD pass to Ali Jennings III early in the second half got Old Dominion (1-1) with two points but the Pirates (2-0) scored the next 23 points including two touchdowns by Rahjai Harris — one receiving and one rushing — and an 81-yard run by Mitchell.