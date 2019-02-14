FULLERTON, Calif. — Khalil Ahmad scored 19 points, Austen Awosika added 17 with a game-ending steal and Cal State Fullerton held off a late charge to defeat Long Beach State 85-82 Wednesday night.

Jackson Rowe scored 15 with 11 rebounds for CSU Fullerton (11-13, 7-3 Big West Conference), which led by as many as 12 in the second half before Long Beach rallied.

Long Beach State’s Edon Maxhuni dribbled the length of the court and curled down the baseline, whipping a pass to Bryan Alberts for a 3-pointer that cut the gap to 83-80 with 22 seconds left. Deishaun Booker scored underneath making it 84-82 with 12 seconds to go.

The 49ers (9-17, 3-17) used a full-court press and double team to force a turnover with 8.1 seconds on the clock, but gave the ball right back with a traveling call.

Ahmad made 1 of 2 free throws at the other end and Awosika picked off Long Beach State to end the game.

Booker scored 22 — all in the second half — to lead Long Beach. Mason Riggins and Temidayo Yussuf scored 17 each. The 49ers have lost six of their last seven.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.