Presbyterian’s last lead of the day came at the end of an 11-play, 82-yard drive with 70 seconds left in regulation when Tyler Huff’s intended receiver could not haul in a pass which ricocheted into the hands of running back Delvecchio Powell II who ran it in from 20 yards for a 24-21 Blue Hose advantage (0-1).
On the ensuing drive, Aiken marched the Bulldogs from their own 28 to Presbyterian’s 20 to set up Kurt Everett’s 37-yard field goal as time expired.
Huff threw for 307 yards and two scores and was intercepted twice.
