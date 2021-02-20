Josh Bannan scored a season-high 20 points and had nine rebounds for the Grizzlies (9-12, 5-9). Robby Beasley added 16 points. Cameron Parker had 12 points and 10 assists.
Eastern Washington defeated Montana 90-76 on Thursday.
