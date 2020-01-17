Aiken sank 5 of 11 from distance as the Eagles shot 49% overall and 43% from beyond the arc (12 of 28). Davison added 17 points, while Ellis Magnuson pitched in with 16 points and five assists.
Trevon Allen paced the Vandals with 23 points. Scott Blakney had 14 points, while reserve Jack Wilson scored 10. Idaho shot 46% overall but made just 4 of 13 from distance (31%). The Vandals won the rebound battle 37-29.
