MOSCOW, Idaho — Kim Aiken Jr. totaled 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks, and Jack Perry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 16 seconds left in the game to lift Eastern Washington to a 78-75 victory over Idaho on Thursday night.

Eastern Washington (10-6, 3-2 Big Sky Conference) led 35-31 at halftime and led by 10 with 13:36 remaining. But Idaho (5-11, 1-4) stormed back and took a 74-73 lead on Damen Thacker’s 3-pointer with 36 seconds left. Perry answered for the Eagles 20 seconds later with his 3-pointer for a 76-74 lead. Marquell Fraser made 1 of 2 free throws to get the Vandals within a point, but Aiken and Jacob Davison both made 1 of 2 free throws in the final 4 seconds to wrap up the win.