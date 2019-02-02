CHENEY, Wash. — Kim Aiken Jr. set career highs with 24 points and 11 rebounds as Eastern Washington rallied to beat Southern Utah 82-79 on Saturday.

Aiken’s 3-pointer with 4:39 left cut the Eagles’ deficit to 68-67 and sparked a 15-2 run capped by an Aiken free throw at 79-70 with 40 seconds left. The Thunderbirds closed back to 81-79 on Brandon Better’s 3-pointer with two seconds left.

Aiken made 1 of 2 free throws with one second left and stole it from Cameron Oluyitan in the final second to secure the win.

Aiken finished 8 of 10 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Jacob Davison added 21 points, Jesse Hunt had 16 points and Tyler Kidd scored 15. The Eagles (7-13, 5-4 Big Sky) have won four of the last five.

Better had career highs of 35 points and seven 3-pointers for the Thunderbirds (9-10, 4-6).

