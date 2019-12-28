Aiken’s free throws put the Eagles up 79-75 and he missed another free throw with 12 seconds to go before Judah Jordan’s layup made it a two-point game. Weber State got the rebound after another free-throw miss by Aiken with 2 seconds left, but didn’t get a final shot.

Aiken grabbed seven rebounds and Mason Peatling had 12 points and eight boards for the Eagles, who made 10 of 26 3-pointers (38%) to the Wildcats’ 5 of 19 (26%).

Jerrick Harding scored 26 points for Weber State (4-8), which made 31 of 62 field-goal attempts (50%) to the Eagles’ 28-of-64 (38%). Michal Kozak added 11 points with 10 rebounds, John scored 15 points and Tim Fuller had 10.

Eastern Washington plays at Idaho State on Monday and Weber State hosts Idaho on Monday.

