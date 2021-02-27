On Elon’s following drive, Jaylan Thomas coughed it up in the backfield and the Bulldogs’ Ga’Marcus Freeman recovered it. Three plays later, Aiken ran it in from 23 yards and Gardner-Webb (1-0) rolled from there. Devron Harper closed the quarter with a 41-yard punt return for a touchdown that made it 28-20.
Narii Gaither gained 111 yards rushing on 19 carries and scored a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Izaiah Gathings had 126 yards receiving on 10 catches.
Joey Baughman threw for 130 yards and had a touchdown rushing for the Phoenix (1-1). Bryson Daughtry added a 12-yard run for a touchdown.
