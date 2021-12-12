Aiken was selected the Joe Calabrese MVP in the rivalry game between New Jersey’s premier basketball schools.
Caleb McConnell had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights (5-5), who were coming off a thrilling win Thursday night at home over No. 1 Purdue on a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Ron Harper Jr. from just inside halfcourt.
Harper had 30 points and 10 rebounds in that game, but was held to 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting in this one.
Eugene Omoruyi added 13 points and six rebounds for Rutgers.
With a back-and-forth start to the first half, the game was knotted at 23 with 4:18 until the break after McConnell’s jumper. Seton Hall then went on a 14-0 run before taking a 37-27 lead into halftime.
The Scarlet Knights cut it to six on several occasions. The last time was 62-56 at the 6:24 mark before the Pirates pulled away for good.
BAKER BACK, OBIAGU OUT
Rutgers senior captain Geo Baker returned to the lineup after missing five games with a hamstring injury followed by the flu. ... Seton Hall big man Ike Obiagu sat out after spraining his ankle in the previous game, a victory over No. 7 Texas.
PASSING P.J.
Seton Hall’s 12th-year coach, Kevin Willard, passed P.J. Carlesimo for second place in program history with 213 wins. Honey Russell is first with 295 from 1937-60.
BIG PICTURE
Rutgers: After making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 30 years last season, it has been a rough start to the 2021-22 campaign, with losses at UMass and Big East bottom-feeder DePaul, as well as at home to Lafayette. After upsetting Purdue, a win against a ranked opponent in a rivalry game would’ve gone a long way in what’s otherwise a soft out-of-conference schedule.
Seton Hall: The Pirates’ only loss was to No. 21 Ohio State on a late 3-pointer, and they have wins over No. 4 Michigan and No. 7 Texas. After coming into the season unranked, Seton Hall looks like a team that can compete for the Big East title with conference play set to begin next week.
UP NEXT
Rutgers: Hosts Rider on Saturday.
Seton Hall: Plays Iona on Saturday in the Gotham Classic at Madison Square Garden.
