Tre Armstrong had 24 points for the Lancers (3-4, 0-2). Elijah Thomas added 16 points and seven rebounds. Reed Nottage had 14 points.
Ty Rowell, the Lancers’ leading scorer entering the contest at 15 points per game, scored only five points on 2-of-13 shooting.
The Wolverines improve to 2-0 against the Lancers for the season. Utah Valley defeated California Baptist 77-50 last Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.