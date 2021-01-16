Seattle totaled 43 points in the first half, a season high for the team.
Darrion Trammell had 26 points, seven rebounds and five steals for the Redhawks (7-6, 0-1). Riley Grigsby added 20 points. Aaron Nettles had 19 points and five steals.
___
___
