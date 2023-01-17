Air Force defeats Wyoming 82-74

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Beau Becker scored 23 points as Air Force beat Wyoming 82-74 on Tuesday night. Becker shot 9 for 16, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Falcons (12-7, 3-3 Mountain West Conference). Rytis Petraitis scored 15 points and added nine rebounds and five assists. Carter Murphy recorded 11 points.

Noah Reynolds led the way for the Cowboys (5-13, 0-6) with 26 points, six assists and two steals. Ethan Anderson added 14 points and four assists for Wyoming. Xavier Dusell also had 12 points. The Cowboys extended their losing streak to eight in a row.

Camden Vander Zwaag scored 10 points in the first half and Air Force went into the break trailing 36-32. Becker’s 20-point second half helped Air Force close out the eight-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Air Force hosts San Diego State while Wyoming hosts Colorado State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

