Air Force earns 89-77 victory against New Mexico

Heidbreder also contributed five rebounds for the Falcons (13-13, 4-9 Mountain West Conference). Carter Murphy scored 18 points, going 8 of 12 (1 for 4 from distance). Beau Becker was 6 of 8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 15 points, while adding three blocks. The Falcons stopped a six-game skid with the victory.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. led the Lobos (19-6, 6-6) in scoring, finishing with 32 points. Javonte Johnson added 16 points and two steals for New Mexico. Donovan Dent also had 10 points and three steals.

Air Force took the lead with 5:39 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Heidbreder led their team in scoring with 19 points in the first half to help put them up 39-32 at the break. Air Force extended its lead to 49-32 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Murphy scored a team-high 14 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.