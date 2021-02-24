Makuach Maluach had 20 points for the Lobos (6-14, 2-14). Bayron Matos, Saquan Singleton, and Jeremiah Francis added seven points each.
The Falcons leveled the season series against the Lobos. New Mexico defeated Air Force 73-65 on Monday.
