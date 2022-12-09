Air Force faces Arkansas State after Heidbreder's 27-point performance

Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-4) at Air Force Falcons (6-4)
The Red Wolves are 0-3 in road games. Arkansas State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Omar El-Sheikh averaging 5.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Heidbreder is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Falcons. Camden Vander Zwaag is averaging 10.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 50.7% for Air Force.
Malcolm Farrington is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 12.8 points. Caleb Fields is averaging 13 points and five assists for Arkansas State.
