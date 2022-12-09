Air Force faces Arkansas State after Heidbreder's 27-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-4) at Air Force Falcons (6-4) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Air Force plays the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Jake Heidbreder scored 27 points in Air Force’s 79-58 win against the South Dakota Coyotes. The Falcons have gone 6-2 in home games. Air Force ranks fifth in the MWC shooting 35.8% from downtown, led by Rytis Petraitis shooting 45.5% from 3-point range.

The Red Wolves are 0-3 in road games. Arkansas State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Omar El-Sheikh averaging 5.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heidbreder is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Falcons. Camden Vander Zwaag is averaging 10.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 50.7% for Air Force.

Malcolm Farrington is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 12.8 points. Caleb Fields is averaging 13 points and five assists for Arkansas State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

