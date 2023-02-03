Air Force faces Nevada after Petraitis' 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Air Force Falcons (12-11, 3-7 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (17-6, 7-3 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Friday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nevada -11; over/under is 133 BOTTOM LINE: Air Force visits the Nevada Wolf Pack after Rytis Petraitis scored 20 points in Air Force’s 59-52 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Wolf Pack have gone 11-0 in home games. Nevada has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Falcons are 3-7 against MWC opponents. Air Force ranks third in the MWC with 15.3 assists per game led by Ethan Taylor averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 17.3 points. Kenan Blackshear is shooting 45.4% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Nevada.

Jake Heidbreder is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 13.9 points. Petraitis is shooting 51.1% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 23.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

