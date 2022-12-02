Air Force Falcons face the Portland State Vikings, aim for 5th straight victory

Air Force Falcons (5-3) at Portland State Vikings (4-4)
The Falcons have gone 0-1 away from home. Air Force has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jorell Saterfield is shooting 39.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Vikings. Bobby Harvey is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Portland State.
Corbin Green is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 13.9 points and 3.6 rebounds for Air Force.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.