Air Force hosts Blackshear and Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack (11-3, 1-0 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (9-5, 0-1 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Air Force -3; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays the Air Force Falcons after Kenan Blackshear scored 20 points in Nevada’s 74-72 victory against the Boise State Broncos.

The Falcons have gone 8-2 in home games. Air Force scores 69.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Wolf Pack are 1-0 against MWC opponents. Nevada is sixth in the MWC giving up 64.8 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The Falcons and Wolf Pack square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Heidbreder averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Camden Vander Zwaag is shooting 48.9% and averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Air Force.

Jarod Lucas is scoring 16.6 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Wolf Pack. Blackshear is averaging 14.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the past 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

