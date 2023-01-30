Air Force hosts Degenhart and Boise State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Boise State Broncos (17-5, 7-2 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (12-10, 3-6 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits the Air Force Falcons after Tyson Degenhart scored 22 points in Boise State’s 80-59 victory against the Colorado State Rams. The Falcons are 9-5 on their home court. Air Force has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Broncos are 7-2 against MWC opponents. Boise State is the best team in the MWC giving up only 61.1 points per game while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Falcons and Broncos face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Heidbreder is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Falcons. Rytis Petraitis is averaging 10.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Marcus Shaver Jr. is averaging 13.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Broncos. Degenhart is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 24.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

