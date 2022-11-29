Air Force hosts UAPB following Greene's 22-point showing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-6) at Air Force Falcons (4-3)
The Golden Lions are 0-6 on the road. UAPB has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Green is shooting 72.0% and averaging 15.0 points for the Falcons. Camden Vander Zwaag is averaging 11.3 points for Air Force.
Shaun Doss is averaging 17.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Golden Lions. Greene is averaging 10.6 points for UAPB.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.