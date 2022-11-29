Air Force hosts UAPB following Greene's 22-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-6) at Air Force Falcons (4-3) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on the Air Force Falcons after Chris Greene scored 22 points in UAPB’s 70-56 victory against the Crowley’s Ridge. The Falcons are 4-2 on their home court. Air Force scores 65.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Golden Lions are 0-6 on the road. UAPB has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Green is shooting 72.0% and averaging 15.0 points for the Falcons. Camden Vander Zwaag is averaging 11.3 points for Air Force.

Shaun Doss is averaging 17.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Golden Lions. Greene is averaging 10.6 points for UAPB.

