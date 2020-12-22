Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine called it “an appropriate move for our country.”
“The game will be a fitting way to showcase the amazing future leaders of character from both academies on national television on this solemn anniversary,” Pine said.
It will mark just the third time the two schools have played in September and the earliest they have ever met. They normally meet the first Saturday in October.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.