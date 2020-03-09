Director of athletics Nathan Pine said Monday the school will immediately begin a national search for a new head coach.
Pilipovich spent 13 seasons at the Air Force Academy.
“The bottom line is we have to be more competitive on the court,” Pine said in a statement. “We entered this season with a senior-laden and talented team with high expectations, unfortunately we did not meet our goals as a program this year. It’s clear to me that a change in leadership is necessary at this time for us to move the program forward.”
