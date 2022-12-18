Air Force takes home win streak into matchup with Tarleton State

Tarleton State Texans (5-5) at Air Force Falcons (7-4)
The Texans are 0-4 on the road. Tarleton State is 0-1 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is averaging 6.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.
Freddy Hicks is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Texans. Lue Williams is averaging 10.1 points and 3.6 rebounds for Tarleton State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.