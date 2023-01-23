Air Force visits San Jose State following Gorener's 20-point game

Air Force Falcons (12-8, 3-4 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (12-8, 3-4 MWC)
The Falcons have gone 3-4 against MWC opponents. Air Force is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Omari Moore is shooting 44.5% and averaging 15.6 points for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.
Jake Heidbreder is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 14.7 points. Rytis Petraitis is averaging 9.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Air Force.
LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.
Falcons: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 25.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.