“We are disappointed to lose a second consecutive game, but the health and safety of our cadets, staff and community is our No. 1 priority at the Academy,” said Nathan Pine, the director of athletics at Air Force. “We have seen continued increase in our COVID numbers within the football program and have again eclipsed our threshold for safe competition.
“We will pause football practices for now and work with our sports medicine staff to determine when it will be safe to restart again.”
Both Air Force and Wyoming are 1-2 overall this season.
