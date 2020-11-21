Roberts, in his second game with Air Force, had scoring runs of 5, 12 and 44 yards. Daniels scored from the 4, and also completed 4-of-5 passes for 66 yards.
Air Force (2-2, 1-2 Mountain West) secured its first shutout in a conference game since the 2011 season — also against New Mexico.
Trae Hall was 23 of 42 for 221 yards and an interception for New Mexico (0-4, 0-4). The Lobos missed field goals of 37, 40, 50 and 51 yards.
