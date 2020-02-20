BOONE, N.C. — Josh Ajayi scored 19 points and South Alabama shot 70% from the floor on its way to a 78-70 victory over Appalachian State on Thursday night.

Ajayi sank 7 of 10 shots from the floor and all five of his free throws for the Jaguars (17-11, 10-7 Sun Belt Conference). South Alabama made 30 of 43 shots overall, including half of its 12 3-pointers. Trhae Mitchell totaled 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Andre Fox came off the bench to sink three 3-pointers and scored 13, while Chad Lott pitched in with 11 points and eight rebounds.