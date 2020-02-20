O’Showen Williams tied a school record with 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 32 points for the Mountaineers (15-13, 9-8). Williams made half of his 20 3-point tries, tying a mark set by Nate Cranford at Chattanooga in 2007. Reserve Adrian Delph added 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from distance.
Appalachian State shot 42% overall and 37% from distance (14 of 38).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.