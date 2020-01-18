Calvin Wishart led Georgia Southern with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. The Eagles (12-8, 6-3) drained 13-of-36 from distance while South Alabama was 3-for-14. Isaiah Crawley added 13 points and 10 rebounds, his third double-double of the season. Ike Smith had 12 points and six rebounds.

After trailing by 10, South Alabama surged ahead 57-52 with a 9-0 run midway through the second half. Wishart drained a 3 as Georgia Southern wrested back the lead, which lasted until Pettway’s drive at 3:23.

South Alabama plays Arkansas State on the road on Thursday. Georgia Southern plays Georgia State at home next Saturday.

