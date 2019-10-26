Wisconsin graduate transfer Alex Hornibrook made his second start for FSU (4-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Hornibrook completed 15 of 26 passes for 196 yards for the Seminoles, who led 35-3 going into the third quarter.
Tommy DeVito completed 20 of 33 passes for 151 yards for Syracuse (3-5, 0-4). Abdul Adams and Moe Neal had touchdown runs in the fourth quarter for the Orange, who have yet to earn a win over a Power 5 team.
Marvin Wilson had two of Florida State’s season-high seven sacks.
UP NEXT
Syracuse plays host to Boston College on Saturday.
Florida State plays host to Miami on Saturday.
