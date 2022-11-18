Akin, Ashworth lead Utah St to 91-89 OT win over San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Daniel Akin scored 21 points and Steven Ashworth hit the game-winning jumper with 3.9 seconds left in the overtime as Utah State took down San Diego 91-89 on Thursday.

Akin had 15 rebounds for the Aggies (4-0). Taylor Funk added 20 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 5 for 10 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Max Shulga shot 6 for 7 (5 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 20 points.