Akin leads Utah State against New Mexico after 23-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Mexico Lobos (19-3, 6-3 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (17-5, 6-3 MWC) Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts the New Mexico Lobos after Daniel Akin scored 23 points in Utah State’s 70-53 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs. The Aggies have gone 10-1 in home games. Utah State is third in the MWC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Akin averaging 5.9.

The Lobos are 6-3 in MWC play. New Mexico ranks seventh in the MWC shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

The Aggies and Lobos square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Ashworth is shooting 47.7% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 15.3 points and 4.7 assists. Taylor Funk is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Advertisement

Jamal Mashburn Jr. is shooting 45.4% and averaging 19.5 points for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article