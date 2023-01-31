Akin leads Utah State against New Mexico after 23-point showing

New Mexico Lobos (19-3, 6-3 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (17-5, 6-3 MWC)
The Lobos are 6-3 in MWC play. New Mexico ranks seventh in the MWC shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.
The Aggies and Lobos square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Ashworth is shooting 47.7% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 15.3 points and 4.7 assists. Taylor Funk is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.
Jamal Mashburn Jr. is shooting 45.4% and averaging 19.5 points for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico.
LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.
Lobos: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.