Akin scores 19, Utah State knocks off San Francisco 82-64

Akin shot 8 of 10 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line for the Aggies (7-0). Max Shulga scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Taylor Funk recorded 13 points and shot 4 for 14 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. The Aggies picked up their seventh straight victory.