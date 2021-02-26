Nebraska Omaha scored 51 first-half points, a season best.
Jase Townsend had 18 points for the Pioneers (2-18, 1-12), whose losing streak reached five games. Sam Hines Jr. added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Kobey Lam had 13 points.
___
___
