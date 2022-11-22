Akot's 14 help Western Kentucky down Illinois State 78-66

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — Emmanuel Akot had 14 points in Western Kentucky’s 78-66 win over Illinois State on Tuesday.
Seneca Knight finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Redbirds (2-4). Darius Burford added 16 points and Colton Sandage finished with nine points.
Western Kentucky carried a three-point lead into halftime, as Jordan Rawls led the way with eight points. Western Kentucky outscored Illinois State by nine points over the final half, while Akot led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.