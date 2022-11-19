Akron-Buffalo game postponed indefinitely due to storm

CLEVELAND — The University at Buffalo’s football game against Akron has been postponed indefinitely due to a lake-effect snowstorm hitting the western New York region.
A decision about possibly rescheduling the contest will be made next week, according to the MAC.
Buffalo (5-5, 4-2) sits third in the East Division and remains one win shy of becoming bowl eligible. Akron (1-9, 0-5) is last in the East.
Buffalo is scheduled to host Kent State in its regular-season finale next Saturday.
