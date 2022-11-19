Akron-Buffalo game postponed indefinitely due to storm

CLEVELAND — The University at Buffalo’s football game against Akron has been postponed indefinitely due to a lake-effect snowstorm hitting the western New York region.

Officials had considered pushing the game back from Saturday to Sunday. But Mid-American Conference Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said that option wasn’t feasible.

“We want to be respectful of the efforts of the emergency service personnel in the Buffalo area who are working to assist those in need,” Steinbrecher said Saturday in a statement.