Akron defeats Morgan State 65-59

AKRON, Ohio — Enrique Freeman’s 17 points helped Akron defeat Morgan State 65-59 on Tuesday night.
Castaneda put up 12 points in the first half for Akron, who led 40-28 at the break. Akron was outscored by six points in the second half but held on for the victory. Freeman led the way with seven second-half points.
NEXT UP
Akron takes on Western Kentucky on Monday, and Morgan State squares off against Utah Valley on Friday.
